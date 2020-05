COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference on coronavirus at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 25,250 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as 1,436 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 473 cases, 79 deaths, 126 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.