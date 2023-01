PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.

Zia Johnson, 14, reportedly left her Plain Township home on the 3000 block of 31st Street Northeast Sunday morning around 7 a.m. It is unclear where she went, but she did leave on foot.

Photo courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

The girl is about 5’8” and 145 pounds.

Those who may know her whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.