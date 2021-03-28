Sheriff’s Office: Missing 20-year-old discovered in Lake Erie, friend still not found

**Related Video Above: Community searches for two missing friends.**

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office reported today that the body of a missing man was found floating in Lake Erie.

A fisherman reportedly called the Lorain Police Department around 11 a.m. saying he saw what appeared to be a human body.

Police, the sheriff’s office and United States Coast Guard Base Cleveland all arrived at the scene, east of the Hot Waters boat launch in Lorain, to extract the body from the water.

Once removed, the body was identified as 20 year-old Nathan Orona, who has been missing, along with his friend 18-year-old Alaina Camacho, since Feb. 4, officials said.

At this time, officials still do not know where Camacho or her car are, but an investigation is still underway. A search of the water where Orona was found was reportedly called off due to weather today, but will resume.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orono

An autopsy is underway, and the cause of Orona’s death is still unknown.

Those with information are asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s office or Cleveland Police.