Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after reportedly breaking into home, getting into woman’s bed

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Green after a burglary in progress was reported.

According to a sheriff’s report, two women said that a man had broken into their home around 1 a.m. and tried to get into bed with one of them. After one of the women reportedly called for help, the suspect fled.

After an investigation, authorities were reportedly able to identify the burglary suspect as Marcos Antonio Aguirre.

Later this morning, authorities said they located and arrested the 29-year-old Aguirre on a charge of burglary. Aguirre, who is reportedly from Texas, is currently in the Summit County Jail.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: