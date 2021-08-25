Sheriff’s office issues warning over back-to-school photos

WOODSTROCK, Ill. (WJW)– Authorities across the country are warning parents about posting back-to-school photos of their children on social media.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois said, “Think before you share.” The photos, which usually show the student holding a sign revealing their school, grade and more, can be used by predators and scammers, the sheriff’s office said.

“No matter your privacy settings or friends list, its best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum,” it said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office advised against sharing the school name, age, teacher’s name, grade, identifying features like height and weight, and anything that could be related to passwords or security questions.

