Sheriff’s office in Ohio reminds pet owners how hot cars can get on 90° days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a reminder to pet owners that on a 90-degree day like Tuesday, car’s interior temperatures climb much higher, even with the window open.

In a Facebook post, the office commends Franklin Township Police Department for rescuing a dog from a hot car.

They say this is “a reminder that on a 90-degree day, the temperature in a vehicle can reach 138 degrees and it’s never safe to leave a person or animal in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked, for any length of time.”

FTPD says the was dog locked in a car at a local veterinary office. An officer was able to quickly unlock the car and the dog was fine.