Sheriff’s Office: 32 inmates released, furloughed from Wayne County Jail

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 8 that 32 inmates were either released or furloughed from the county jail Wednesday as a precaution in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The let out inmates were all reportedly at the jail for nonviolent felonies or misdemeanors. The exit leaves 88 inmates still at the jail, only 35 of whom are reportedly vaccinated against the virus.

The inmates were reportedly released through the Common Pleas Court and those who are furloughed are expected to come back in November.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wayne County had 166 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, which is 37% raise from the previous week. With the spread of the delta variant across the state, officials continue to implore everyone who is 12 and up to get vaccinated against the illness.

The sheriff’s office did not report if there are currently any inmates sick with the virus.