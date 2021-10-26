Sheriff’s deputies trying to identify body found wrapped in plastic in Tuscarawas County

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify the body of woman that was found in Goshen Township.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to White Bridge Road, off of State Route 416 and the base of Seven-mile Drive, for a body that was lying along the roadway.

The caller told dispatchers that he had just left to go to work and noticed the body, which was partially wrapped in plastic.

The cause of death isn’t known yet, but investigators say foul play is suspected.

Investigators described the woman as heavyset, possibly bi-racial or Black with dark, curly hair pulled back in a ponytail.

They said the body also has a surgical scar.

Anyone who knows someone who matches this description is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (330) 339-2000.