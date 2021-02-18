Sheriff’s department reminds Ohioans to remove ice, snow from cars as winter weather persists

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Much of Ohio has been experiencing winter weather this week and, in Northeast Ohio, another round of snow and cold is on its way.

As we brace for more wicked weather, one Ohio sheriff’s department is reminding citizens to thoroughly remove snow and ice from their cars before driving.

“Be sure you remove all snow and ice from the vehicle’s rooftop, trunk, hood, and head/tail lights. Cleaning off just the front and back windshields is NOT enough!” the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Officials say flying snow/ice chunks have been known to cause crashes and serious injury.

The department says that while they are not proactively looking for vehicles traveling on roadways with icicles or glacier-like snow chunks, drivers may be pulled over if they are spotted doing so.