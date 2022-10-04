TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd said four deputies were attempting to arrest a suspect at a home on Foxtown South on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a meth charge.

“They entered the trailer successfully, shots were fired, and ultimately, one of our very young deputies, 21 years of age—he’s been with us a short period of time—died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, despite the valiant efforts of Polk Fire Rescue and our wonderful trauma center,” Judd said.

Neither the deputy nor the suspect’s names were released.

Judd said the sheriff’s office would provide more information after the deputy’s family had been notified.

The deputy’s body is being escorted to the medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.