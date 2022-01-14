Sheriff: Ohio mother told dispatcher she stabbed her children

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a mom who called 911 and confessed to stabbing her children.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre tells FOX 8 Jameshia Taylor, 28, called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall Thursday just before 6:30 p.m.

Jameshia Taylor, Courtesy: Lucas County Corrections Office

Sheriff Navarre says Taylor told the dispatcher she was suicidal.

Eventually, Taylor told them that she stabbed her children – a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, according to the sheriff.

Deputies found the children lying on the first floor of the home in Springfield Township, just outside of Toledo.

Sheriff Navarre says the little girl is in critical condition. The little boy is stable.

Taylor was arrested at a bench sitting outside the mall, just a few miles from her home.

The sheriff says she has no prior criminal history.

She’s being held in the Lucas County Corrections Center on charges including felonious assault and domestic violence.