Sheriff’s office: Motorist cited after driving Tesla while sleeping for miles on freeway

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WJW) — A driver was cited over the weekend after he was seen cruising down a freeway while asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported.

A deputy was reportedly called around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, after the driver was spotted asleep in his vehicle while crossing the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. The deputy caught up to the vehicle on I-94 northbound, even driving alongside the vehicle a while to take a look at the driver who appeared to, in fact, be sleeping.

While many Teslas do come with an autopilot feature, it does not make the vehicle autonomous and drivers must still be in control at all times.

The deputy then attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver appeared to not notice the flashing lights or sirens. The deputy reportedly followed the driver for two miles, while the Tesla was going at a speed of about 82 mph through Kenosha County.

The driver reportedly only pulled over after the deputy pulled alongside him for a second time.

During the traffic stop, the driver, a 38-year-old man from Illinois, reportedly denied being asleep at but did admit to being tired. The driver was cited with inattentive driving and the sheriff’s department said the driver was not believed to be impaired. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.