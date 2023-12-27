HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a priest at a Sebree church as the service was about to begin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Steven Sargent entered St. Michael’s Catholic Church and began yelling at the priest before physically assaulting him and placing his hands on the priest’s neck.

Members of the congregation restrained Sargent and held him down until law enforcement arrived and took him into custody.

Authorities said Sargent told a deputy an active methamphetamine lab was inside his home and “about to explode.”

Deputies and Kentucky State Police arrived at the residence but were unable to find any evidence of the a methamphetamine lab at the residence.

Sargent was booked into the Webster County Detention Center and charged with strangulation, assault, disorderly conduct and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.