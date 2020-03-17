Sheriff: Man arrested after running over woman in Coventry Township

1  of  2
by: Talia Naquin

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened on Ponciana Drive in Coventry Township Sunday.

According to a press release, a woman was leaving a home there following a fight, when Brian Snider, 48, struck her with a car.

Deputies say the woman attempted to run away. Snider found her and barricaded himself and the victim inside a home, according to the sheriff.

A press release says the woman was locked inside a room.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Swat Unit was able to get inside the home.

Snider resisted arrest with force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Snider faces charges of assault, abduction and resisting arrest.

