LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A tree removal worker was fatally injured while operating tree cutting power equipment Wednesday according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they were dispatched to an address on Lane Road in Perry Township to assist the Perry Joint Fire District for a report of a male worker who was seriously injured while operating tree removal equipment.

First responders administered medical care for the 40 year old male of Painesville Twp., before he was taken to Tripoint Medical Center.

“Unfortunately the male involved succumbed to his injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time” said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

The man has not been identified.