Sheriff IDs woman found in 1977 as victim of Northeast Ohio serial killer

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP/WJW) — A Mississippi sheriff’s department says it has identified the remains of a woman found nearly 44 years ago.

Investigators believe Clara Birdlong was a victim of Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

This undated rendering provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Pascagoula, Miss., shows a computer-generated composite based on unidentified skeletal remains that depicts what the woman may have looked like. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, authorities said that they have now identified the skeletal remains of the woman found nearly 44 years earlier as Clara Birdlong and investigators believe she was a victim of the now-deceased Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. (Amy Dobbs/Jackson County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

This undated composite based on unidentified skeletal remains and provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Pascagoula, Miss., shows what the woman may have looked like. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, authorities said that they have now identified the skeletal remains of the woman found nearly 44 years earlier as Clara Birdlong and investigators believe she was a victim of the now-deceased Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Little grew up in Lorain.

He died at age 80 in December of 2020 in a California prison, where he was serving time for multiple murders.

Hunters found the remains in 1977 in Escatawpa in coastal Jackson County. Officers had referred to her since then as “Escatawpa Jane Doe.”

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday that investigators used DNA to identify the remains.

Little confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005.

This photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Pascagoula, Miss., shows the now-deceased Samuel Little, the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Law enforcement has been able to verify 50 confessions.

One of the killings he confessed to was that of “Escatawpa Jane Doe.”

“I don’t think there was another person that did what I liked to do. I think I’m the only one in the world. That’s not an honor. That’s a curse,” Little told a Texas Ranger in an interview.

Little has created detailed sketches of many of his victims for the FBI.

The FBI has released them to try and identify more victims.