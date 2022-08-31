MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — A Highland Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly sharing a photo of a possible homicide with other students, then threatening those who reported it to adults.

It happened Monday, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies worked with Highland Local Schools administrators to determine the student verbally threatened and sent multiple messages to the students who reported the student to school officials and police, according to the release.

The student was transported to the Medina County Juvenile Detention Center and is being held, pending arraignment.