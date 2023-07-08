NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — An employee of a Verizon store inside a shopping mall off East Aurora Road on Saturday afternoon fired multiple shots at a customer following a dispute inside the store, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported.

It happened just after noon at a business in the 8200 block of Golden Link Boulevard in Northfield Center Township, according to a news release. No one was injured.

The employee, a 27-year-old man, fired at least two rounds at the customer, then fled on foot, according to the release. He was later caught by deputies.

One of the bullets traveled out of the store and across the street, striking a vehicle at a car dealership, according to the release.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.