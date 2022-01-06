Sheriff deputy parents die by suicide within days of each other, leave behind 1-month-old baby

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WJW) — A mother and father died by suicide within days of each other in Florida, leaving behind their one-month-old son.

According to a statement from St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara, Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco both passed away this week.

The statement said the office responded to a call shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve where it was learned Osteen, who was off duty at the time, attempted to take his life.

His family made the decision to remove him from life support on Jan. 2.

The morning of Jan. 4, the office then learned Pacheco “took her own life in the wake of Deputy Osteen’s death.”

The statement went on to say:

“As a sheriff, I saw these two deputies as young, ambitious, and a great compliment to my already amazing group of professionals. To the general public, and sometimes even myself, it’s easy to view law enforcement as superhuman…but let’s not forget that they’re human just like us.”

WPTV reports Osteen is a former marine and joined the office in 2019. Pacheco joined in 2020. Pacheco was awarded for saving the life of a person overdosing on drugs. Osteen also saved the life of a drug overdose victim.