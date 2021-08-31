Sheriff deputies called to tense Nordonia Hills school board meeting due to mask policy

NORDONIA HILLS, OHIO – Sheriff deputies were called to the Nordonia Hills City School District board meeting Monday after a group of community members did not comply with the district’s mask policy.

Superintendent Joe Clark said last month the school board implemented a mask policy for K-12 students and all people who enter school buildings.

Clark said some people in attendance were angry about the mask mandate even though it was in place before students returned to classes on August 25.

“I don’t know the tension can be resolved,” said Clark. “I think this issue has become so political that people have dug in and taken their stance regardless of what science is telling us. So, I don’t know if there is resolution for it.”

Clark said the mask policy has already proven to be effective in keeping students in school despite several confirmed cases of COVID.

“What you’re seeing from lots of school districts in the area is huge numbers of kids being quarantined because they’re not wearing masks,” said Clark. “Whereas here in Nordonia we’ve had five positive cases of COVID since the school year started but only three kids have had to be quarantined so it shows that the policy is working.”