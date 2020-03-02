Sheriff: Cleveland man arrested after selling heroin and fentanyl to investigators in grocery store parking lot

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives from the Bainbridge Police Department and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to make a drug trafficking bust in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle Store in Bainbridge.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, detectives arrested 44-year-old Johnny Todd of Cleveland on Thursday.

The press release states he sold 3 grams of heroin and fentanyl to investigators.

Todd has been charged with trafficking heroin.

He’s being held in the Geauga County Safety Center.