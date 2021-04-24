Sheriff calls out parents: ‘It’s not the job of the officer to raise your kid’

THROCKMORTON COUNTY, Texas (WJW) — A Texas sheriff is making headlines for a social media post responding to the officer-involved shootings that have recently occurred across the nation.

Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington took to Facebook Friday afternoon responding to the nationwide call for police reform.

“The public is quick to jump on the officers involved stating a need for more training, better de-escalation tactics, and possibly shooting the subject in the leg,” he said. “As for the training of officers, we must have continuing education hours the entire time we are officers. Officers have state-mandated schools that are required to keep their licenses. Officers have so much training that is required in some cases it is hard to find the time to complete the CE’s. Training from family violence, cultural diversity to interaction with canines and everything you could possibly think.”

The sheriff argued that de-escalation tactics only work when the subject involved is willing to listen to authorities.

Sheriff Wigington also commented on the recent reports of young people being shot by police. He directed his commentary at parents, telling them that they need to teach their children manners and respect.

“It is not the job of the officer to raise your kid,” Wigington wrote. “Parents need to take responsibility for the actions of their FAILURE to raise their child to be respectful, responsible and listen to authority figures.”

He went on to say that guardians need to parent their children, not be their friends. He also encouraged parents to take more disciplinary actions when child-rearing.

“Sometimes your kid is wrong and needs to be disciplined. Jumping on teachers, coaches, etc. all their life gives the kids a feeling they can do no wrong and they do not have to comply with authority figures,” said Wingington. “So help your child, be a parent, teach them manners, responsibility, how to work, respect for themselves and respect for others. We have gotten away from treating others as we wish to be treated we need to go back to that soon. By the time that Law Enforcement has to get involved in your child’s life, it’s usually past time to be a parent.”