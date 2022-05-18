CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen in Chardon.

Victoria Warner, 17, was last seen on Tuesday at Bob Evans on Meadowland Dr., where she works.

She was scheduled to be picked up at 9 p.m., but she is believed to have left with an unknown male.

Victoria is 5’7” and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing her hair in two french braids.

Law enforcement says she has a small hoop nose ring.

If you have information, call (440)286-1234.