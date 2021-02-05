Sheriff: 2 arrested in connection to mysterious explosions in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 News has learned that two arrests have been made in connection with a series of mysterious explosions in Geauga County.

According to Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, authorities have arrested one suspect for the sale of illegal explosives and a second suspect for the manufacture of illegal explosives.

The series of late-night explosions outside Chardon in Hambden Township and Claridon Township rattled windows and angered many homeowners.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.