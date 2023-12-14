CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 13-year-old is accused of plotting a mass shooting at a local Jewish synagogue, according to county authorities.

The teen is accused of creating “a detailed plan to complete a mass shooting at the Temple Israel,” according to Stark County Family Court filings. The temple is along 30th Street Northwest in Canton.

The plan was discovered Sept. 1, in Plain Township, on the social media platform Discord and reported to authorities, filings show. The platform supports group text and voice chats.

The report prompted “an immediate investigatory response and notification of public individuals and agencies including the school system which caused significant public alarm within those agencies,” reads a court filing.

The teen is facing complaints of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor, filings show.

The teen appeared in court with an attorney and parents on Nov. 20. A trial date is set for Dec. 20, a filing shows.