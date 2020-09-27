CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one person was wounded in a shooting at a Halloween haunted house attraction in North Carolina.
***Watch our video above on Trick or Treat safety guidelines by local experts***
Investigators arrested five juveniles and seized three guns after responding to a report of shots fired at the Reaper’s Realm haunted house in China Grove on Saturday night. The Rowan County
Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that fights broke out among a crowd of about 1,000 people.
One person was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound on one of his feet. The sheriff’s office said the person has been released from the hospital.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package
- Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
- NFL legend Joe Montana stops home intruder who allegedly tried to kidnap grandchild
- Sheriff: 1 wounded in shooting at haunted house
- Two Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders Saturday night