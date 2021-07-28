Sheriff: 1 in custody in deaths 2 Ohio of campers

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man is in custody in connection with the deaths of a man and woman found in a camping area in southeastern Ohio.

The Morgan County sheriff’s office said it was asked Monday afternoon to help check on a Pickaway County area man and his girlfriend who were camping at the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area.

Officials said the missing couple’s trailer and vehicle were found and a search of surrounding woods turned up two bodies in two different locations.

The Licking County coroner’s office is to perform autopsies.