Shelter says dog who suffered heatstroke after being neglected continues to improve

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake Humane Society is reporting some uplifting news about a dog who suffered a heatstroke back in August.

Penny was found chained up outside with no food, water or shelter. When she was taken to the vet, she could barely stand and had trouble breathing. She was also diagnosed with some other medical issues.

Since then, she has had leg surgery to fix her right hind leg.

“Penny is currently on 6 weeks of rest to allow her leg time to heal properly. Throughout her recovery, she will have physical therapy exercises and wear ankle braces to strengthen her legs,” the shelter explained in a post on Facebook.

Staff also shared an adorable photo of her sleeping peacefully. They said once her leg has healed, she will be spayed and eventually put up for adoption.

“Penny’s second chance at life was made possible by YOU! From Penny and everyone at Lake Humane Society, thank you for your kindness and generosity.”

