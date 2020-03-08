Nearly 50 dogs found living in deplorable conditions at abandoned home in Tennessee

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WJW) — 48 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in and around an abandoned home in Tennessee.

According to Animal Rescue Corps, the home was filled with feces, urined soaked floors and furniture and high levels of ammonia gas. The dogs were said to be suffering from all kinds of medical conditions, including infections, emaciation and other injuries.

The remains of at least ten dogs were also found on the property.

“When we got this urgent call for help, we knew we had to assist. Time was of the essence for these animals as indicated by a large number of the deceased animals,” said ARC Executive Director, Tim Woodward.

All of the dogs are now in the care of ARC where they will receive the medical treatment they need. They will eventually be put up for adoption.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges at this point.

If you’d like to help the shelter, click here.