TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Pet adoption fees in Summit County can run as high as $140, but right now the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg says people can name their own price.

The incentive comes as the “no-time limit shelter” has nearly 200 pets in need of a good home.

“The Humane Society of Summit County has taken in over 1000 animals since the beginning of summer, and adoptions have not kept pace with the intake of vulnerable animals. We need our community now more than ever to open their hearts and homes to our homeless animals,” says Director of Operations Kristin Branagan.

The ‘name your own price’ event applies to animals six months of age or older, now through the end of October.

Adoption fees normally range from:

$30-$60 for adult cats

$65-$140 for adult dogs

$20-$40 for adult rabbits and guinea pigs

“Pet adoption has double the impact – when you give a pet a home, there is now space and resources available for another animal in need of our lifesaving services and a second chance at our shelter,” said Branagan.

The shelter does much more than take in pets.

The organization provides a full range of veterinary services to care for animals with serious medical issues. They also employ Humane Officers to enforce laws protecting animals from abuse and offer behavioral support and training to better prepare pets for a new home.

All adoptable pets are up-to-date on vaccinations and preventative treatments. They are also spayed or neutered, and microchipped prior to adoption.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed, here. To schedule an appointment, call (234) 212-9843.

The Humane Society of Summit County is located at 7996 Darrow Rd in Twinsburg.