Shelter celebrates adoption of precious pup named Chubbs, says plenty more dogs available

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An adorable pup named Chubbs who was looking for a new forever home has finally found his match.

According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page, the dog was surrounded by his previous owner on June 11.

“His daddy could not keep him and was beyond heart broken. I took a video of him playing that very same day. He was super lucky that his dad made sure he was vaccinated before he surrendered him…..this enabled him to go onto the adoption floor immediately,” staff wrote in a post.

Chubbs story was quickly shared on social media and featured on FOX 8, and it didn’t take long before people started applying to adopt him.

“As of this morning we have over 70 application requests from all over the United States. New York, Southern California, Nevada , Plum Pennsylvania, Ilinois, New Mexico, Michigan and Connecticut,” they said.

The staff added that while Chubbs is now with his new family, there are still plenty of other dogs that need homes too.

“There are little gems like Chubbs just waiting for a home of their own. 70 people are looking for a dog just like him. I’m positive there are 70 dogs out there just heartbroken and lonely. Reach out! You will change your life and theirs!”