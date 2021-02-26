Shelby police working with local and federal law enforcement to locate missing woman

SHELBY, Ohio (WJW) — Shelby police are continuing their search for a missing woman.

According to the department, Melinda Kay Davis, 33, was last seen on Thursday morning. She was reportedly planning to go see her ex-boyfriend, John Henry Mack in Mansfield.

“We are working diligently with our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine her whereabouts. We have not yet located either her vehicle, or the person we believe that she went to visit, John Henry Mack,” police wrote on Facebook.

Melinda is 5 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on both arms, hands and shoulders as seen in the photos below.

Courtesy of Shelby PD

Courtesy of Shelby PD

Courtesy of Shelby PD

Courtesy of Shelby PD

Courtesy of Shelby PD

She could be driving a black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with license plate JGZ8921.

Anyone with information should call the Shelby Police Department at 419-347-2242.

See more missing persons cases, here.