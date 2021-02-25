Shelby police asking for public’s help locating missing woman

SHELBY, Ohio (WJW) — Shelby police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

According to the department, Melinda Kay Davis (Clark) was last seen near Shelby High School around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday.

She was believed to be going to Mansfield to make contact with her ex-boyfriend, John Henry Mack.

“Attempts have been made by the Shelby Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Mansfield Police Department to make contact with both Melinda and John at various locations. These attempts have to date been unsuccessful,” police wrote on Facebook.

Melinda is 5 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweat pants and pink flip flops. She has tattoos on both arms, hands and shoulders.

She could be driving a black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with license plate JGZ8921.

Anyone with information should call the Shelby Police Department at 419-347-2242.