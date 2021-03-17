Shelby officers shoot man who fired shots at police

SHELBY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting involving officers with the Shelby Police Department.

According to a press release from Shelby police, officers responded to a welfare check to a call about a potentially armed and suicidal person at the west end of Seneca Dr. just before midnight Wednesday.

Officers found a man standing near a vehicle.

Police say he fired a shot from a rifle at officers.

According to police, officers tried to talk to the man say he continued firing additional shots.

Two Shelby officers fired back.

According to a press release, officers provided first aid and secured the man’s weapon.

The man was hospitalized.

Police did not indicate where he was shot or what condition he was in when he was taken to the hospital.

The officers are on paid leave during the investigation, which is standard.

None of the people involved has been identified.