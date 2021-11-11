Sheffield Lake officer addresses note left for him by former police chief that referenced Ku Klux Klan

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW)- An African-American Sheffield Lake Police officer spoke out for the first time, Thursday, about a racially insensitive note left for him by the former police chief.

The note referred to the “Ku Klux Klan.”

Officer Keith Pool said, “I just didn’t know how to react to it. I feel like I’d been hit with a sledgehammer.”

The I-TEAM broke the news of the incident in June. And, the former chief, Anthony Campo, quickly was placed on leave, and he retired.

Police station security video showed Campo placing the note with “KKK” on the raincoat of Officer Pool. Then, you see the officer walk in and pick up the note left for him.

The video sparked outrage nationwide.

Officer Pool revealed his great-grandmother once told him a family member long ago had been killed by the KKK.

Now, lawyers have filed a complaint with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. They call it the first step toward a lawsuit.

Attorneys are also demanding records from Sheffield Lake saying the town has not turned over other evidence of inappropriate actions by the former chief.

Keith Pool described his reaction when the incident happened. He said, “My exact words were are you serious? What else can you say to the chief of police who has done something so heinous…”

Back in June, the I-TEAM went to see the former chief, and he immediately told us to leave his property.

Officer Pool says Campo has not reached out to him. He also said, “I have not seen him since the incident.”

Attorneys Joseph Peiffer and Ashlie Case Sletvold called officer Pool a “hero”.

Months ago, the I-TEAM reported Sheffield Lake was having someone go through Campo’s computer for any evidence of anything else racially insensitive. This week, Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring told us, the results of that search had not come back yet.

Officer Pool and his lawyers believe they will have evidence to show other “racist, sexist, and totally offensive” behavior by the former chief. And, they claim Sheffield Lake administrators should have addressed it earlier.