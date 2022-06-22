SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring is speaking out one day after Officer AJ Torres detailed alleged harassment and discrimination by former police chief Anthony Campo.

“The second officer came forward six months ago. The only thing that was a surprise was what they said and how they presented this,” said Bring.

Torres came forward Tuesday accusing Campo of photoshopping his face onto a hot sauce bottle and a Catholic Priest’s body, then posting them to a department bulletin board.

Torres is the department’s only Latino officer.

“When I found out six months ago, I was pretty devastated,” said Bring.

Campo retired a year ago after video went viral of him placing a racially insensitive sign on Officer Keith Pool’s jacket. Pool is the only Black police officer on the force.

“That person is no longer with us. I immediately removed him from the premise. Within 10 to 15 minutes, he was gone by the time I found out about the incident,” said Bring.

Attorneys representing both Torres and Pool filed separate discrimination charges against the city, saying the city minimized Campo’s conduct.

Bring said the city is fully cooperating with their attorneys despite the fact that the city is accused of never offering any diversity, equity and inclusion training to police officers.

“Here is their training and I have highlighted what they are doing. We have done 740 hours of training since this happened. That is frustrating because they are saying we did not react to this and we aren’t taking this seriously. Absolutely, we are taking this seriously,” said Bring.

Torres and Pool are still employed by Sheffield Lake, saying Tuesday that the support within the police department has been overwhelming.