Sheetz offers free coffee every week in December and January

ALTOONA, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Sheetz is offering a free self-serve coffee to customers at all locations through January 22, 2021.

The program officially kicked off November 27.

The free coffee will be uploaded to each MySheetz Card holder’s account every Friday and is redeemable for one week after it is credited to the account.

Sheetz is doing this instead of free coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, to help with social distancing.

