(WJW) – Sheetz is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices by 35 cents a gallon in September.

Diesel fuel prices will be reduced by 35 cents a gallon and diesel exhaust fluid prices will also be lowered to 99 cents per gallon starting on Labor Day and ending on September 16.

“Truck drivers positively impact the fabric of everyday American life,” President & CEO Travis Sheetz said. “They are truly the backbone of this country and, as a company, we are committed to showing our appreciation. Our hope through this is to provide extended offers that will be beneficial to them and involve the public so we can shine a light on the hard work these drivers do.”

Sheetz will also have weekly deals in September through October for truck drivers, which include:

September 1-7: 99-cent energy drink from the cooler with any purchase

September 8-14: Free half meatball or turkey sub with any purchase

September 15-21: Mix and match any two 20 oz sodas for $2 with any purchase

September 22-30: Earn 500 bonus loyalty points with any purchase

October 1-7: Purchase any two Powerades for $3

Sheetz will also extend its deal on Unleaded 88 through Labor Day Weekend. The offer was originally set to end on August 31.