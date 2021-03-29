Sheetz national hiring day to bring over 200 new jobs in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sheetz announced plans Monday to hire over 2,800 employees company wide including over 200 in Ohio, according to the company’s news release.

The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will hold host a hiring day for full-time and part-time positions on March 31, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 619 store locations.

During hiring day, prospective employees can apply for employment in person and learn about Sheetz’s available careers, company culture and community involvement.

Masks and social distancing will be required. Prospective employees will be checked in at the front register and asked to wait in their car until it is time for their interview.

Recently named one of PEOPLE’s 50 Companies That Care and recognized by Fortune.com as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz in February made an investment of $28.5 million in store employee wages. Sheetz also recently announced an updated parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz currently operates 619 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.