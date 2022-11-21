(WJW) — Sheetz is lowering prices for Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99/gallon to kick off the holiday season starting Monday, Nov. 21 and lasting through Friday, Nov. 28.

That’s $1.60 cheaper than the average gas price in Ohio, according to AAA and $1.69 cheaper than the projected national average on Thanksgiving Day weekend.

The promotion is available only at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Check the Sheetz mobile app or website before you go to fuel up.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Unleaded 88 differs from 87 by its percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5 percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87, according to MNFuels.