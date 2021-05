(WJW) – It might be the summer refresher you didn’t know you needed.

Sheetz announced Tuesday that it is launching a limited-edition Strawberry & Banana Milkshake Beer.

It is appropriately called “Project I Scream, Brew Scream.”

A pint has an alcohol content of 6.8%.

The beers go on sale at 4 p.m. Friday at participating Sheetz locations, to mark the unofficial kickoff to summer.