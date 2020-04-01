Sheetz launches free meal program for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- Sheetz wants to be sure children are not going hungry as schools remain closed in Ohio at least until May 1.

The company said, beginning Thursday, April 2, participating stores will offer the meals which will include a free turkey sandwich, chips and a drink; the meals will be available on a daily basis while supplies last.

Sheetz said the program will be available for two weeks, then it will be reevaluated based on community need.

Here is a full list of participating locations. Below is a list of participating stores in Northeast Ohio:

2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula, OH

20 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH

1651 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH

1280 W Maple St, Hartville, OH

600 North Mantua St, Kent, OH

6941 State Route 44, Ravenna, OH

950 E Steels Corners Rd, Stow, OH

9745 State Route 14, Streetsboro, OH

2939 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH

2771 Center Road, Brunswick, OH

435 Water Street, Chardon, OH

7766 Lake Shore Blvd, Mentor, OH

32390 Lorain Rd, North Ridgeville, OH

6767 Ridge Road, Parma, OH

2800 N Ridge Rd, Perry, OH

5295 Detroit Rd, Sheffield Village, OH

21034 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH

2495 E Aurora Rd, Twinsburg, OH

Read more, HERE.







