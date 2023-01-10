ALTOONA, Pa. (WJW) — Diesel fuel will be 50 cents cheaper through the end of this month at one Northeast Ohio gas station — a savings of about $60 per fill-up for truck drivers.

Sheetz is offering the reduced price starting Tuesday, Jan. 10. It’ll last through Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to a news release.

If filling up from “E” to “F”, that’s a savings of about $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers, according to a release.

The price is decreased from the original diesel price at each location, according to a release. The price displayed at the pump reflects the rollback, according to the release.

Find a Sheetz

There are more than a dozen Sheetz locations in Northeast Ohio:

Ashtabula

Alliance

Austintown

Boardman

Canfield

Girard

Hartville

North Lima

Ravenna

Warren