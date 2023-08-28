***Video above: Huge lines as drivers try for cheap Sheetz gas on July 4***

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – Sheetz is bringing a new food preparation and distribution facility to Ohio in the near future, the company announced Monday.

The Pennsylvania-based company plans to build the $145 million facility in Findlay, which is about 50 miles south of Toledo.

According to Sheetz, the project will create more than 700 jobs over a five-year span.

“We’re excited to bring new opportunities to the area as we continue to expand throughout the state of Ohio and into Michigan in 2025,” Sheetz President/CEO Travis Sheetz said. “Findlay is located in the heart of this new growth area and will play a big role in the future of Sheetz.”

Sheetz, Inc. runs 685 stores across six states and employs more than 25,000 workers, officials say.

“Sheetz stores have been extremely well received in the Ohio communities where they’ve expanded, and this new, advanced facility will improve efficiencies for the company both here at home and throughout the Midwest while creating good-paying jobs in the Findlay area,” said Governor Mike DeWine.