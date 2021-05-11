Sheetz announces wage increase and summer hiring incentive program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sheetz announced they are adding a wage increase and a summer hiring incentive program.

The convenience store says it will add a $2/hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees including over 1,000 in Ohio and an additional wage increase of $1/hour over the entire summer.

Going into effect May 21, this permanent increase adds up to a $50 million each year. The summer incentive program ends September 23.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz has over 2,000 positions the company is actively hiring for. Prospective employees can learn about upcoming open hiring events and apply for a position here.