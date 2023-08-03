*Attached video: Meet the baby gorilla at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland Metroparks Zoo giraffe named Jhasmin has passed away, the zoo announced Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, Jhasmin was a 17.5-year-old female Masai giraffe. She was born at the zoo in 2005.

“Jhasmin was an incredible ambassador to her species and a key member of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s giraffe herd,” the Facebook post said. “Unfortunately, she had a rapid decline in physical health and mobility over the past few weeks.”

According to the zoo, Jhasmin was Cleveland’s first giraffe to be trained for voluntary hoof X-rays and an important member of the Association for Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan for giraffes.

Jhasmin was a mother of three calves and a grandparent of two, according to the zoo. She was also one of the oldest female giraffes in the AZA population.

“Several staff members have known and cared for Jhasmin her entire life and she will be missed by all,” the post said.

No cause of death has been announced.

According to Giraffe Conservation, giraffes can live up to 25 years in the wild and longer in captivity.