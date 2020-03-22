Local family finds clever way to say hi to their grandma with hospital restricting visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch our story above on the bagpiper who visited the senior center earlier this week***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- It's been a difficult week for many who are no longer able to visit loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals due to new restrictions.

However, the Roy family came up with a clever way to still visit with their grandma and let her know they are thinking of her during this difficult time.

On Saturday, they decided to line up outside of Summa Rehab Hospital with bright green signs that spelled out "We love you!"

"She reacted very well, crying, very happy, called us on the phone and talked to each and every one of us. It came after we saw the story about the bagpipes outside the senior center," said the family.

FOX 8 featured the bag pipe player outside the senior center on St. Patrick's Day. It's one of many acts of kindness we've seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Know of anyone doing something great? Email us at tips@fox8.com