‘She was shocked’: Slyman’s Tavern server receives $2,000 tip

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Slyman’s Tavern in Independence is home to one of the biggest and best corned beef sandwiches in Cleveland.

“Been to many different delicatessens, but by far, this is the best,” said customer Tim Hess.

WJW photo

It is also home to some of the best customers in Northeast Ohio. On Feb. 22 two women came in for lunch and to pick up a to-go order. Their total bill was just over $100, what they left, had one server stunned.

“She was shocked. She went back to the manager and showed them, she was in complete shock, not something that she has ever received before,” said Rebecca Riemer, marketing director for Sly Restaurant Group.

A typical 20% tip on the bill should have been about $20. The women left a tip of 100 times that amount, equaling $2,000.

“When she saw that it was a $2,000 tip, she said ‘I can’t accept this,’ and they were like, ‘no, we want to take care of you, we can afford it,’” Riemer said.

The women were widows, and in a strange twist to the story, the server, Tanya, who did not want to be interviewed for the story is also a widow, after losing her husband in April 2020. The three bonded that day.

“It’s great to know that during everything that is going on here with COVID that there is still people out there that care and want to help people out, I think that’s awesome,” Ratcliffe said.

It’s a gracious gift that proves a little goes a long way. Tanya will be using the tip money to take a well-deserved vacation.