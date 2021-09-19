‘She touched the world’: Families release statements after body believed to be Gabby Petito found

(WJW) — After FBI Denver confirmed that remains consistent with 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s description were found in Grand Teton National Park Sunday, the YouTuber’s father took to social media to pay tribute to his daughter.

During a Sunday press conference, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones offered condolences to the those affected and asked everyone respect the family’s privacy at this time.

A family lawyer also released a statement to FOX News, asking for the family to be allowed to grieve at this time and also thanking authorities for their tireless efforts in finding Petito:

“I am making a personal request to members of the press and news media to refrain from contacting the Schmidt and Petito family,” Richard Benson Stafford said in a statement obtained by FOX. “Due to today’s developments, we are asking the press and news media to have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby’s family and allow them to grieve. I will be in contact with you when Gabby’s family is ready to make a public statement.”

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin said on Twitter that Petito’s boyfriend’s family also released a statement following the announcement.

New statement from Laundrie family attorney:

The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

Authorities are still on the lookout for Brian Laundrie in Florida, who has reportedly been identified as a person of interest. Laundrie and Petito had been a cross-country road trip together prior to their disappearances.

At this time, the remains found in Wyoming have not been 100% confirmed as Petito’s body. A cause of death is not known.