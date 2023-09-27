(WJW) – She said, YES!

FOX 8 Meteorologist Alexis Walters is back from a vacation in Italy and has some exciting news to share.

“I’m engaged!” said Walters on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Alexis met her soon-to-be husband, Antonio, shortly after she started working at FOX 8.

She laughs that on her first day, as Kristi Capel welcomed her to the team she joked, “You’ll be married by the end of the year.”

And sure enough, she is now well on her way!

Courtesy: Alexis Walters

Courtesy: Alexis Walters

The couple met through mutual friends.

Wayne Dawson asked Alexis if she was surprised when Antonio popped the question. In the video above, she shares some of the signs she missed.

Congratulations, Alexis and Antonio!